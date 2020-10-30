Friday is the final day for early voting in Texas

article

Polls are open in Texas for one final day of early voting.

More than half of all registered voters in the state have already cast their ballots.

This year, that is more than 8.5 million people. It's the highest number of early votes in the state’s history.

Gov. Greg Abbott did extend the early voting period by six days this year because of the pandemic. The goal was to encourage people to vote early and avoid long lines and crowded polling locations on election day.

By the time the polls close Friday night, the number of early votes should easily pass the 8.9 million total votes for the election four years ago.

Election day is Tuesday.

