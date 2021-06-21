Free tickets for Addison Kaboom Town available starting Monday

article

A Fourth of July tradition returns and free tickets to the Addison Kaboom Town will be available starting Monday.

Texas’ largest Independence Day celebration and fireworks show will be Saturday, July 3.

Last year, the celebration was canceled and the fireworks show was only shown online, disappointing the half a million people who often come to the Dallas suburb and surrounding areas to see it.

This year, concession stands and several concerts will return to Addison Circle Park but the crowd will be limited.

Free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. and are expected to go quickly.

LINK: nightout.com/events/addison-kaboom-town/tickets

Advertisement

Those who do not have a ticket will still be able to watch the fireworks from anywhere in town and many of Addison’s restaurants are expected to hold watch parties on their patios.