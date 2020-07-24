Free COVID-19 testing offered at Paul Quinn College for 5 days, starting Saturday

article

There will be free COVID-19 testing offered at Paul Quinn College again, and it’s open to all North Texans.

The testing will be for five days, Saturday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 29, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

There is no residency requirement, and people will also be allowed to be tested if they are not showing any symptoms.

Those who get tested should get their results back in two to four days.