Restaurant supervisor identifies worker as the DART ‘pistol-whipping’ suspect

A tip from a FOX 4 viewer led to the arrest of a woman seen pistol-whipping a man on a DART train last week.

Kadejah Brown, 29, is charged with aggravated assault for the attack. Another man seen on the video helping with the attack still needs to be identified.

Brown's boss was the one to identify her. She called FOX 4 with the tip and then contacted DART police.

The pistol-whip attack on the DART train was caught on video. After FOX 4 aired that video, a viewer called in with information leading to an arrest.

The victim was bloodied and taken to a hospital. He was released the next day. At the time the video was initially shared, the woman’s identity was unknown to investigators.

However, a FOX 4 viewer called us. She identified Brown. We connected her with DART.

"We were able to use that one as part of our investigation," said DART Spokesperson Gordon Shattles.

According to an arrest affidavit, a detective was notified about the tip which included Brown’s birthday, Facebook page and address.

Brown, who the tipster says also goes by the name ‘PhatPhat,’ was identified and arrested at her listed apartment in Northeast Dallas on Friday. It’s still unclear why she allegedly pistol-whipped the passenger.

"We do know that this was not a random incident. These individuals did know each other," Shattles said.

FOX 4 went to Brown’s listed address Tuesday afternoon.

A friend of Brown says the man she allegedly attacked had stayed with them for a short while at their apartment. She believes it was the victim who instigated an attack against Brown’s male friend, who you also see in the video, because of a stolen backpack.

DART police say they’re working to identify that man. They call him an accomplice.

Meanwhile, DART’s plan to strengthen security on its trains, buses and stations will launch next month.

"Beginning in July, we’re going to roll out the first of 90 new contract security personnel that will be posted on our trains and buses," Shattles said.

Those 90 contract security guards are part of a one-year program to assist DART police. The plan could be extended.

Brown is in Dallas County jail with a $35,000 bond.