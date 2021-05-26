Four-story Banzai Pipeline slide opens Memorial Day weekend at Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor showed off its new slide on Wednesday.

The Banzai Pipeline is four stories high with two enclosed tubes and one open-air slide that sends people straight into the water.

Park officials said with updated COVID-19 protocols, visits to the Arlington location will look a lot more normal.

Vaccinated guests do not have to wear masks and reservations are no longer required.

For those who really love being at the park, there are plenty of job opportunities available.

"We are definitely ramping up our daily operations for our summer season, so we do have some positions open. We offer incredible benefits," said Brad Malone, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

The park opens for the summer on Friday.