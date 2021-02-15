Four people hospitalized in Fort Worth carbon monoxide incident
FORT WORTH, Texas - People were taken to the hospital in what the Fort Worth Fire Department is calling a possible carbon monoxide incident.
It happened at a home in the Stop Six neighborhood Monday around 6:30 p.m.
The fire department is investigating whether the home was without power and the family was using something for heat that caused the poisoning.
Two of the patients were in critical condition. The other two were in serious condition.