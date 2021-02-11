Fort Worth's Varsity Tavern has its liquor license suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth has had its liquor license suspended for 30 days for not complying with COVID-19 protocols.

Photos taken by TABC agents earlier this month showed people inside the tavern not following social distancing rules and not wearing face masks.

Courtesy: TABC

Under the executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, businesses can face penalties for not following COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and patrons wearing face masks.

Due to Varsity Tavern not adhering to those protocols, the TABC found that the continued operation of the business would "constitute a continuing threat to the public welfare."

As such, TABC officials decided to suspend Varsity Tavern’s liquor license for 30 days.