Fort Worth's Opal Lee will find out if she won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday morning

Fort Worth resident and "Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee will find out if she's been named a Nobel Peace Prize winner early Friday morning.

Lee spent years attempting to get Juneteenth, the day in 1865 that slaves in Texas found out they had been freed, recognized as a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden invited Miss Lee to the White House for the ceremony where the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law in 2021.

Lee is also a pivotal player in the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth’s historic southside neighborhood, opening in 2024.

Lee was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Fort Worth congressman Marc Veasey. 32 other members of Congress signed on to the nomination.

The Nobel Prize winners will be announced Friday at 4:00 a.m.

Friday also happens to be Opal Lee's 96th birthday.