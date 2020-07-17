Fort Worth Zoo named best zoo in North America

article

The Fort Worth Zoo was just named the top zoo in North America.

It grabbed the coveted number spot on the list of USA Today’s 10 best zoos.

Industry experts created a list of zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment, while also creating meaningful interactions between animals and humans.

Then, it was opened for people to vote for their favorite.

The Fort Worth Zoo plans to debut the second phase of its $100 million master plan next spring.

It will nearly triple the size of the zoo’s current elephant exhibit and offer more experiences with natural habitats, splash pools, and grass.