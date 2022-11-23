Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes.

The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson.

Sherlock (left) and Watson (right) (Courtesy: Fort Worth Zoo)

Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Watson came on Nov. 6 and was 6 feet 3 inches tall at birth.

The new animals are being kept behind closed doors for now, but the zoo says it plans to show them off to the public in the African Savanna habitat once the weather is warmer and drier.