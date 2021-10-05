Fort Worth worker dies while working on streetlight

article

A city of Fort Worth employee died while working on a streetlight over the weekend.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported 28-year-old Jorge Gomez-Guzman was electrocuted while making repairs on Vickery Boulevard.

City officials said his co-workers performed CPR but were not able to save him.

Gomez-Guzman worked for the Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works Department.

His death is now under investigation.

