Fort Worth worker dies while working on streetlight
FORT WORTH, Texas - A city of Fort Worth employee died while working on a streetlight over the weekend.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported 28-year-old Jorge Gomez-Guzman was electrocuted while making repairs on Vickery Boulevard.
City officials said his co-workers performed CPR but were not able to save him.
Gomez-Guzman worked for the Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works Department.
His death is now under investigation.
