Fort Worth man arrested for murdering elderly construction worker

Fort Worth police arrested a man they said killed a construction worker.

Jonathan Benami is charged with murdering 76-year-old Tony Clark.

Police said Clark’s co-worker found him unconscious last week at a job site near Beach Street and Highway 377.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Clark died from short force injuries.

Investigators have not said what led up to the killing or if the two men knew each other.

