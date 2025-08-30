Fort Worth woman found dead, suspect arrested

article

The Brief A woman was found dead in a bed in Fort Worth on Saturday morning. The suspect is someone who police said was temporarily living with her at the residence. That suspect was taken into custody in west central Texas.



Fort Worth police are investigating a woman’s death after she was found dead in a bed on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police said they got a call at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday about a stabbing.

However, when officers arrived at the crime scene on Yeager Street, they found a woman in a bed who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds to her head and upper body.

Detectives identified the suspect as someone who had been living with her at the location temporarily. The two were not permanent residents.

That suspect was later arrested in west central Texas, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or the suspect. It’s not clear what the relationship between the two was.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the case or a motive were released.

Police also haven’t said what charges the suspect is facing.