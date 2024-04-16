Fort Worth to install retractable barriers in attempt to increase safety near West 7th

The City of Fort Worth says it is exploring new options to try to better control crime in the city's West 7th Entertainment District.

City leaders say lingering traffic long after bars and restaurants have closed as a potential problem that could lead to crime.

"That stops at 2:07, but I can tell you whenever you watch the video it takes until about 3:15 in the morning until people really clear out and the streets get back to normal," said Assistant Chief Robert Alldridge during a presentation to city leaders.

Police pointed out that street congestion after bars and restaurants close for the night is a contributor to potential violence.

"Our police officers basically kind of form a line and encourage people to get out of the area because what we’ve learned is when people congregate, that’s when bad things tend to happen. They bump into each other. Next thing you know, an argument, and that's when bad things can really happen," Alldridge said.

To help clear out the area faster, police described a new tool on the way: metal automatic rising and lowering bollards that will soon be installed at several key intersections in the West 7th Street Entertainment District.

"The whole purpose of the bollards is to help prevent traffic coming into the West 7th area at certain times of the night and help people get out of the West 7th area," said Alldridge. "We would basically have access to them because they’re only going to be up for about an hour, and it’s just long enough to get the crowd to clear out. Then once we’re done with them, we’ll just lower them back down."

Police say the bollards will cost the city roughly $140,000. A finalized contract with a company that will design and install the bollards is without a specific date, but currently in progress.

Flock cameras, which flag license plates of vehicles connected to outstanding warrants, will also be added to the area.

The city is also looking into limiting where rideshare drivers can meet customers to two designated spots.