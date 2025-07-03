Fort Worth train shooting injures 1, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Police responded to calls about an active shooter on a TRE train near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday morning. One man was shot in the leg and has possible life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.



One person was hurt in a shooting on a Trinity Railway Express train in Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

Fort Worth Train Shooting

What we know:

Police said they got a call around 11 a.m. about a shooting on a train that was heading to the Fort Worth Central Station. Officers met the train at the downtown station.

Investigators now believe two men got into an argument over the restroom on the train. The suspect, who uses a wheelchair to get around, pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

"The handicapped individual in the wheelchair did have a gun. He shot, we believe twice, striking the gentleman. But again, that's still preliminary," said Tracy Carter, a spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Police Department.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

There were other people on the train at the time but no one else was hurt.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What they're saying:

Trinity Metro said some of its riders were impacted by the investigation.

"Trinity Metro is actively working with FWPD and our DART colleagues to support the ongoing investigation. TRE riders are currently being connected to their destination via bus bridge departing from T&P and Central Station to Trinity Lakes where train service is resuming," the public transit provider said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

It's not clear if there is a policy that permits TRE riders to carry firearms.