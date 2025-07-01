Fort Worth Fire Department takes over MedStar ambulance services

The Brief The Fort Worth Fire Department is now responsible for ambulance services in the city. The city has officially taken over duties from MedStar, the third-party provider that has served the city since the 1980s. City leaders say the change costs more but should pay off with faster response times and newer technology.



The city of Fort Worth has officially taken over the MedStar ambulance service.

The city’s fire department will now be responsible for the EMS needs of the city.

What we know:

Talks about dissolving MedStar began in September of 2023.

Since then, the Fort Worth City Council has been working out the logistics of how to the Fort Worth Fire Department will take over for the third-party EMS provider that has served the city since the late 80s.

Earlier this month, Fort Worth and MedStar employees began working together for the first time out of a central communication facility.

Now, MedStar’s 600 employees all work for the city.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth leaders said consuming MedStar will allow for quicker response times, new ambulances, and new EMS models stretching across Fort Worth and 14 other North Texas cities.

"We are already seeing the benefits of putting our dispatch centers together. We’re seeing those benefits in the idea that instead of folks getting in and out of vehicles, walking up and down the street to talk to each other, they’re talking on radios. They’re on one radio system. They’ll soon be on one dispatch system. And folks, that makes everybody safer," said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

While it is expected to cost the city more to combine efforts, leaders believe it’s worth it.

They also hope the merger will help keep first responders on the force for longer.