Fort Worth shooting: Man shot at men's club overnight Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot at a Fort Worth men's club early Sunday, police said.
What we know:
Fort Worth police responded to a shooting at the Pandora Men's Club, 8700 South Freeway, around 4:30 a.m. Officers found the man who had been shot and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity, current condition, or details regarding the number of suspects or what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.