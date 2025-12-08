Fort Worth shooting: Man shot at men's club overnight Saturday

article

A man was shot at a Fort Worth men's club early Sunday, police said.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting at the Pandora Men's Club, 8700 South Freeway, around 4:30 a.m. Officers found the man who had been shot and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity, current condition, or details regarding the number of suspects or what led to the shooting.