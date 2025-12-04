Drone defense becomes priority for 2026 FIFA World Cup security in Texas

The Brief Security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas is heavily focusing on the threat posed by unauthorized drones (UAS). The federal government launched a new $500 million Counter-UAS (C-UAS) grant program, with half reserved for World Cup host regions, to fund detection and mitigation technologies. Law enforcement sees drones as potential risks for chemical or explosive deployment in large crowds, but the new equipment will also become permanent infrastructure for future major events.



With next summer’s FIFA World Cup expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to North Texas, law enforcement agencies are preparing for what officials describe as one of the event’s most significant security concerns: drones.

Drones as a major security risk

Federal authorities warn that drones that are widely used for recreation, photography, construction and emergency response, could pose serious risks if exploited by bad actors during the international tournament.

To help host cities prepare, the federal government has created a new $500 million Counter-UAS (C-UAS) grant program, half of which is reserved specifically for World Cup host regions. Applications for the program are due Friday.

Agencies selected will be notified in January and could begin buying equipment early next year to ensure systems are operational well before matches begin.

Escalating threat landscape

What they're saying:

Former Arlington Police Chief Theron Bowman, whose department was among the first in the nation authorized by the FAA to fly drones in Class B commercial airspace, said public-safety concerns have escalated as drone technology becomes more accessible.

"They may be used to deploy chemicals, some type of chemical weapon, some type of explosive device," Bowman said. "When we're talking about large crowds gathering, that would be catastrophic."

Arlington police used drones during Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago, deploying them as aerial surveillance tools for overcrowded areas. Bowman said the threat landscape has evolved, prompting agencies to seek more advanced detection and mitigation tools.

Under the new grant program, law enforcement agencies can apply for funding to purchase drone-detection systems, scanning equipment, mapping software, and technologies capable of intercepting or disabling suspicious aircraft.

Companies like Airspace Link, which works with public-safety agencies nationwide, are among those offering technological support. CEO Michael Healander said the company’s "AirHub" platform functions as an air-traffic management system for drones, helping authorities quickly identify who is flying in a particular area.

"It’s almost like they need a license plate reader to know who’s flying by," Healander said. "That is the next phase in advanced aerial mobility."

Future-proofing local infrastructure

Officials emphasize that the upgrades will extend beyond the World Cup. Much of the equipment funded through the grant program will become permanent infrastructure that can be used for other major events at AT&T Stadium or elsewhere across the region.