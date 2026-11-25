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The Brief Three men were hospitalized after shooting each other outside a Fort Worth apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting began when a physical fight broke out between two men with an ongoing conflict, prompting a family member to intervene. The severity of their injuries, the cause of the dispute, and potential criminal charges remain unknown.



Three people were shot outside an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue J.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man arrived at the apartment complex to meet with a family member.

He encountered another male that he’d had a previous conflict with. Another physical fight broke out between the two men.

The second man pulled out a gun and shot the first man. The first man’s family member intervened and shot the second man. The second man returned fire and shot the family member.

All three men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how seriously the three men were injured.

Police haven’t yet said what they were arguing about or who will face charges.

No names were released.