Suspect put down baby to pull out rifle in Fort Worth shooting that killed 3, including 2 children, docs say

Court documents obtained by FOX 4 reveal more about what led to a Fort Worth shooting on the Fourth of July that killed three people, including a 4-year-old and 1-year-old.

According to the documents, 27-year-old Kanard Murphy went to an Independence Day gathering at a car wash on Cleburne Road in Fort Worth to see his 11-month-old daughter.

A relative of the baby's mother got in a fight with Murphy.

Documents say Murphy leaned into a car to put down his daughter and when he stood up, he had a rifle in his hands and started shooting.

Bullets struck the back of a vehicle and hit two sisters sitting in the backseat, 1-year-old Wynter Thouston and 4-year-old Ivy Pierce.

The children were taken to the hospital and later died.

The gunfire also hit 42-year-old Terrell Winn in the leg and died from his injuries.

Terrell Winn

FOX 4 spoke with Winn's sister who said he moved to Texas from Louisiana to better his life. She says the family is still in shock.

"Those babies didn't deserve that, my brother didn't deserve that. I never liked Fourth of July. I know people shoot every day, but Fourth of July I feel like a lot of times they just shoot for no reason. But those babies didn't deserve that. Neither did my brother," said Twyla Winn, the victim's sister.

Court documents say an unknown person shot Murphy in the back and he dropped the rifle.

Another person ran and picked up the rifle before Murphy could grab it and continue shooting.

When police spoke with Murphy, he told them that he pointed the rifle and attempted to shoot the relative of his baby's mother.

Murphy is currently charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Since he's still in the hospital, he has not been booked into jail.