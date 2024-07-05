1 shot and killed overnight at Fort Worth car wash

Expand / Collapse search

July 5, 2024
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a person was killed in an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the Crystal Clean Car Wash on Cleburne Road just before midnight Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. 

That person later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear if the police have identified the victim or any suspects in the shooting.

There’s no word on arrests.