1 shot and killed overnight at Fort Worth car wash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a person was killed in an overnight shooting.
Officers were called to the Crystal Clean Car Wash on Cleburne Road just before midnight Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
That person later died at the hospital.
It’s unclear if the police have identified the victim or any suspects in the shooting.
There’s no word on arrests.