Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars

A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers.

Or at least that is what they thought.

Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened his store a year ago security was his top priority.

"I think they came through this fenced area over here. They originally came over here to this bathroom window," said Steward.

READ MORE: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar

When the burglars couldn't breach the back window on Friday morning they moved to another door, where they eventually got in.

"It was two double padlocks. They had to of taken a crowbar," Steward added.

Once inside, the crooks were limited to a back room. The sales floor was beyond another steel gate.

"It would have taken them a good while to get into this part of the store. I'm thankful I had the preventatives I did," Steward said.

The three burglars then realized none of the boxes contained full pairs.

Each box only had one shoe inside, another security tactic.

"I had bars, security alarms from day one. I talked to previous people I knew in this industry that had stores, and they told me that's one of the most important things to prevent things like this," Steward said.

Steward says he posted the video on social media where it has been viewed more than 32 thousand times.

He hopes it leads to arrests.

"It's sad. You can tell in the video these kids are young," Steward said. "There will be more gates more bars put in place. We'll put in alarms."

Despite the efforts, the burglars were still able to get away with thousands of dollars of merchandise, in addition to the damage to the store.

"I 100% want them to go to jail. It's not right."

If you have information on the burglary you are urged to contact Fort Worth police right away.