North Texas serial armed robber sentenced to 60 years

The Brief A serial armed robber, Charles Brownlee, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for robbing five cash loan businesses in the DFW metroplex. Brownlee was convicted of multiple charges, including Hobbs Act Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence. The robberies happened between May 9 and May 21, 2024, targeting Cash Store locations in various cities, including Grand Prairie and Fort Worth.



A man convicted of robbing five cash loan businesses in the DFW metroplex has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson announced.

On July 18, Charles Brownlee, 37, received a 720-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor, who also ordered him to pay $21,123.47 in restitution.

A jury convicted Brownlee in March 2025 on multiple charges, including Hobbs Act Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery, five counts of Hobbs Act Interference with Commerce by Robbery, five counts of Using, Carrying, and Brandishing a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Evidence presented at trial showed that between May 9 and May 21, 2024, Brownlee, a convicted felon, robbed five Cash Store locations at gunpoint.

The targeted businesses were in Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Euless, Hurst, and Grapevine. Authorities said Brownlee attempted to hide his identity during the robberies by wearing a medical mask, different baseball caps, and various outfits.

"After terrorizing employees at multiple businesses throughout the DFW area, this defendant’s violent crime spree ended because of the stellar work of our law enforcement partners," stated Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "The lengthy sentence imposed justly puts this serial felon behind bars for a very long time and serves as a message to others that we will vigorously prosecute those who jeopardize our communities’ safety."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock emphasized the collaborative effort that led to the conviction. "The significant sentence received by the defendant is a result of the collaborative efforts of the Longhorn Violent Crimes Task Force to hold a violent, serial robber accountable," Rothrock said. "This individual committed a series of robberies throughout Tarrant County and strong partnerships with local law enforcement allowed us to stop these acts of violent crime."