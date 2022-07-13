Fort Worth school board asks Gov. Abbott to call special session on gun violence

article

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education wants Texas Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session before the new school year begins to address gun violence.

The board passed a resolution urging lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" firearm policies to protect students, teachers, and staff.

It did not define what it considers common sense.

RELATED: Fort Worth ISD creates new safety and security committee

"Our students, parents, faculty, and staff should not be in fear that mass shootings and gun violence will occur within FWISD and our community, as our schools must be a safe refuge for our children and the adults charged with their care," the resolution reads.