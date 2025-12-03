5 displaced in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A large house fire on the far southwest side of Fort Worth early Wednesday displaced five residents, while in a separate incident, a fire department chief's vehicle was struck by a passing motorist, highlighting safety concerns for first responders.
What we know:
The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) received a call at 1:43 a.m. reporting a house fire on Whisper Drive. Crews arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a large two-story brick home, prompting the Incident Commander to declare the second working fire of the evening.
(Source: Glen E. Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)
Firefighters quickly deployed lines to extinguish the blaze while other crews searched the residence. Authorities reported that there were no injuries. The fire displaced four adults and one child, who received emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Fire Department.