5 displaced in Fort Worth house fire

The Brief A large house fire on Fort Worth's southwest side early Wednesday displaced five residents (four adults, one child); no injuries were reported. While fire crews were busy, a FWFD Battalion Chief's vehicle was struck by a passing driver at a separate accident scene. The department used the non-injury collision as a reminder for the public to "slow down and move over" when approaching emergency vehicles.



Fort Worth house fire displaced 5

What we know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) received a call at 1:43 a.m. reporting a house fire on Whisper Drive. Crews arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a large two-story brick home, prompting the Incident Commander to declare the second working fire of the evening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Glen E. Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)

Firefighters quickly deployed lines to extinguish the blaze while other crews searched the residence. Authorities reported that there were no injuries. The fire displaced four adults and one child, who received emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.