Fort Worth road rage shooting: Victim just finished junior year of high school

The Brief 17-year-old Geovani Rocha was left brain-dead after a road rage shooting on Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth on Saturday evening. His family tells FOX 4 Geovani has just finished his junior year at Dunbar High School, and had just opened his own landscaping business for the summer. The shooting suspect, 41-year-old Jose Carmago Madrigal, faces a murder charge. He told police he was going to pick up baby formula at the time of the shooting.



The victim in last Saturday's road rage shooting in Fort Worth had just started his own landscaping business for the summer, and had just finished his junior year at a local high school.

"Nothing will be the same anymore"

What they're saying:

I look at him, and I like to think he, maybe, will wake up. But we all know he won't anymore."

Geovani Rocha's family says he, his younger brother and his friend were on their way to grab a late night snack when they received the call he had been shot.

Rocha was the victim of a road rage shooting late on May 23 on Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth. Police said 41-year-old Jose Camargo Madrigal shot Rocha in the back of his head after their vehicles were involved in a collision.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Geovani Rocha

The shooting left Rocha brain-dead. His friend and younger brother were uninjured.

"I know that nothing will be the same anymore," Estefani Rocha, Geovani's older sister, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

The family says Geovani had started his own landscaping service, even making business cards for promotion. He had just finished his junior year at Dunbar High School.

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Estefani passes along something she thinks Geovani would have told anyone: "live life."

"He would probably tell you to live life," Estefani says. "He was the type of guy who would say live it."

Mansfield Highway shooting

The backstory:

On Saturday, May 23, Camargo Madrigal's vehicle and Rocha's vehicle were involved in a collision on Mansfield Highway around 11:30 p.m.

The two vehicles stopped at a red light near Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive, where an arrest affidavit states Camargo Madrigal began firing into the victim's vehicle after an argument, before fleeing the scene.

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Police identified Camargo Madrigal as the suspect and found his vehicle parked in the backyard of a nearby residence. A car that later left the residence ran a stop sign, and police found Camargo Madrigal in the backseat after pulling the vehicle over.

Camargo Madrigal told police he and his family were driving to pick up baby formula at the time of the incident. His son was driving the vehicle and Camargo Madrigal was in the passenger seat.

Jose Camargo Madrigal, 41

The firearm used was later recovered at the suspect's residence.

Camargo Madrigal was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was additionally charged with murder after the victim was legally declared brain-dead.

What's next:

Now that Camargo Madrigal has been charged with murder, homicide detectives will take over the investigation.

Camargo Madrigal has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Rocha's family, which you can find here.