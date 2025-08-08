Fort Worth shooting: Man killed in restaurant parking lot

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed while sitting in a pickup truck outside a restaurant in Fort Worth on Thursday evening. Investigators believe a separate group of people drove up to the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has not yet been identified.



A man was shot and killed Thursday evening while in a pickup truck outside a Fort Worth restaurant, according to police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth shooting (FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. at 6150 Ramey Avenue, outside Louisiana Famous Chicken and Seafood. They found a man who had been shot multiple times in the front seat of a vehicle. The victim died at the scene.

The vehicle he was in rolled into the restaurant after the shooting, causing minor damage.

Investigators believe a separate group of people drove up and fired shots at the victim. The Fort Worth police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released by the medical examiner's office. It's unclear how many suspects were involved or if the victim knew the shooter.