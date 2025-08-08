Fort Worth shooting: Man killed in restaurant parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening while in a pickup truck outside a Fort Worth restaurant, according to police.
Fort Worth shooting (FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. at 6150 Ramey Avenue, outside Louisiana Famous Chicken and Seafood. They found a man who had been shot multiple times in the front seat of a vehicle. The victim died at the scene.
The vehicle he was in rolled into the restaurant after the shooting, causing minor damage.
Investigators believe a separate group of people drove up and fired shots at the victim. The Fort Worth police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released by the medical examiner's office. It's unclear how many suspects were involved or if the victim knew the shooter.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police at the scene of the shooting.