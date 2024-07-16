Fort Worth police to release video of officers shooting suspected truck thief

Fort Worth police will release more video of officers shooting a suspected carjacker who rammed his vehicle into a police car and tried to carjack another at gunpoint.

On Thursday, July 11, officers were notified of a stolen maroon truck being driven in the area of Ephriham and Azle Avenue.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off, driving recklessly and rammed a police unit, according to the department.

The chase came to an end in a parking lot near the intersection of NW 28 Street and McKinley Avenue when police used spike strips to stop the suspect.

Police say the man got out of the truck with a long gun in hand and tried to carjack another vehicle. Officers believed the man was a threat and started shooting at him.

Police say the man then got out of the second vehicle and pointed his gun at several businesses.

The suspect was eventually shot by police.

Police say no officers or innocent people were hurt.

A nearby driver captured most of the incident on their dash camera.

Fort Worth Police are expected to release more video at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m.