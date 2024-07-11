Fort Worth police shoot suspected truck thief who rammed police vehicle, tried to carjack another vehicle

*WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Fort Worth police shot a suspected carjacker after he rammed his vehicle into a police unit and tried to carjack another person at gunpoint.

Police say they received a call around 5 p.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle.

When officers tried to pull over the man in a stolen red truck, police say he drove off, drove recklessly and even rammed another police unit.

The chase came to an end in a parking lot near the intersection of NW 28 Street and McKinley Avenue when police used spike strips to stop the suspect.

Police say the man got out of the truck with a long gun in hand and tried to carjack another vehicle. Officers believed the man was a threat and started shooting at him.

Police say the man then got out of the second vehicle and pointed his gun at several businesses.

The man was eventually shot by police and collapsed to the ground. He was quickly taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is said to be "stable."

A nearby driver captured most of the ordeal on his dash camera.

Fort Worth police say several of their officers shot at the suspect.

The suspect will be taken to jail once he’s released from the hospital. His name has not been released.

Police say no officers or innocent people were hurt.