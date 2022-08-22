Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle

article

Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street.

Police said officers confronted the man in the apartment and ordered him to drop the gun. Instead, he pointed the weapon in the direction of the officers and walked toward them.

At least one officer fired shots, hitting the man several times.

Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were hurt.