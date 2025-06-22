Fort Worth Police seek help in identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday.
Fatal Fort Worth Hit-and-Run
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of an unconscious person in the southbound lanes of the 1500 block of Saginaw Boulevard at 5:50 a.m. Saturday.
Medstar paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The victim, an adult male, may have been carrying or riding a skateboard along the shoulder when he was struck, according to police.
The suspect vehicle was not at the scene.
What we don't know:
The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 817-392-4892.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.