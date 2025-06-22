Fort Worth Police seek help in identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run

article

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday.

Fatal Fort Worth Hit-and-Run

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of an unconscious person in the southbound lanes of the 1500 block of Saginaw Boulevard at 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

Medstar paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The victim, an adult male, may have been carrying or riding a skateboard along the shoulder when he was struck, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was not at the scene.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 817-392-4892.