Fort Worth police seek help identifying couple

UPDATE: Police said the couple has been located and all is well.

Fort Worth detectives need help finding a couple who may have last been seen in the stockyards.

Officials are investigating the couple's whereabouts and identities to figure out if they are missing or in any danger.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports detectives got a photo of the couple after it was found in a tip jar Saturday at the Thirsty Armadillo.

They said the words "help he has abducted me" were written on the back.

The couple may have been in the stockyards on the weekend of February 26, and then again on March 13.

Anyone with information should contact police.