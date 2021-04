Fort Worth police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Natalee Cramer was last seen at 11 p.m. Thursday, at her home on Rio Penasco Road.

Cramer is 5’02" and weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police 817-392-4222.