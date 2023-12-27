Fort Worth police searching for man who used machete in robbery

Fort Worth police released new video of a suspect using a machete during a robbery.

The video, from 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, shows the man in a hoodie running into a store on Crowley Road.

The suspect runs into the store holding a machete and has the clerk fill a plastic bag with money.

He then runs from the store and drops the machete on the way out, before picking it back up.

Fort Worth police says they believe the same suspect robbed the same location on Dec. 18.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 817-392-4377.