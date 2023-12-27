8 puppies found abandoned in duct-taped box on side of Fort Worth highway

The Humane Society of North Texas has taken in eight puppies that were found in a duct-taped box on the side of a highway in Fort Worth.

A Good Samaritan saw someone dumping a box on the side of the road near FM 1187 & I-35W.

He went to check things out and saw a puppy’s nose poking through a crack in the box.

There were eight puppies inside the "heavy-duty, duct-taped box."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of North Texas

He took those puppies to the Humane Society of North Texas’ facility off Lancaster Avenue.

The puppies have all survived and are being checked out to see if they have any lingering problems.

The Humane Society of North Texas is asking for donations or foster homes to help these puppies get healthy before they can be adopted.