Fort Worth police video shows officers shooting at restaurant owner

On March 12, Fort Worth police officers shot at an armed restaurant owner who was investigating a burglary alarm at his business. Police have just released body camera video of that shooting. No one was hurt, and the restaurant owner was not arrested.



Fort Worth police released body camera video and answered questions about why officers shot at a restaurant owner who was investigating a burglary alarm at his business.

No one was injured, but the video shows just how close this story came to having a very different outcome.

Fort Worth police shoot at restaurant owner

The backstory:

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on March 12 at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Terminal Road.

Police said officers responded to a burglary alarm that went off at the restaurant. As they made their way to the back of the business, they spotted a man with a gun.

"Officers gave verbal commands for him to show them his hands, however, he did not immediately comply," Fort Worth police said in a press release. "Fearing for their safety, one officer fired his duty weapon at the man. He was not hit."

Police said the man immediately complied and was taken into custody. That’s when police learned the man was actually the owner of the restaurant.

Someone else had reportedly broken into the restaurant and storage area in the back.

The owner was released without being arrested.

No one was hurt.

Body camera video shows confrontation

What happened:

The video released on Tuesday shows several Fort Worth police officers walking toward the back of the restaurant with their guns drawn.

"Show me your hands. Stop! Show me… (gunshot). Put the gun down. Drop the gun," the officers say as the owner comes into view with a gun pointed in their direction.

Their commands were immediately followed by a single gunshot.

"I’m the owner. I’m the owner," the owner calls out as he drops his weapon.

What they're saying:

Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge said a communication gap led to this officer-involved shooting.

The business owner told FOX 4 on Tuesday that he didn't know officers were approaching. The only thing he recalls is hearing the gunshot.

"So in an ideal situation, whenever the officers have time to announce, they're going to announce. You can see from the video things happened very, very quickly. The business owner himself pointed his weapon at the officers, unknowingly knowing that those were officers. And so the officers really didn't have time to say, ‘Hey, I’m the police here.' What are you going to do? Because things unfolded so quickly," Chief Alldredge said.

The chief said he can put himself in the owner's shoes and understands his point of view.

"Oh, absolutely. I can put myself in his shoes. That if it was my business and I was on the property, and somebody is yelling at me to drop a gun and I not knowing who they are, I can see his perspective for sure," he said.

What's next:

Police said the two officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on leave for three days for an internal investigation.

They are expected to return to work on Tuesday night.