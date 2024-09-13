Fort Worth police release heavily redacted report of officer's off-duty shooting

The Brief FOX 4 obtained an incident report from Fort Worth Police on a shooting by an off-duty officer. The report is heavily redacted. Sources tell FOX 4 the officer is William Martin, who was involved in a controversial arrest in 2016.



Fort Worth Police released a heavily-redacted incident report on an off-duty shooting involving a controversial officer.

Sources tell FOX 4 William Martin is the police officer who fired his weapon after he was involved in a hit-and-run while off-duty.

According to police, the officer followed the other vehicle and fired shots when the pickup truck tried to ram him.

The truck driver was treated for injuries.

Neither the police department nor the city has publicly identified the officer.

The police report describes the case as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but at least check, there were no charges and no arrests.

Four officers recorded body and dash cam video of their response.

The rest of the report is blacked out, including the police notes of their interaction with the officer and the other party.

The department says the officer is on restricted duty.

In 2016, Martin was accused of using excessive force in the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her teenage daughter.

In 2017, Officer Martin appealed a 10-day suspension in the Craig case. That was ultimately denied.

Civil rights leaders in Tarrant County have called for the firing of Martin following this latest incident.