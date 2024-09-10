Civil rights activists call for Fort Worth police officer's firing

The Brief Civil rights leaders in Fort Worth want the officer responsible for an off-duty shooting held accountable for his actions. The officer is on restricted duty after shooting and wounding another driver who hit his personal vehicle. Records and sources say the officer involved is Officer William Martin, who made headlines in 2016 because of a controversial arrest.



Civil rights leaders in Tarrant County are calling for the firing of a Fort Worth police officer involved in an off-duty shooting.

Last week, the officer was in his personal vehicle when police said a truck hit his car and took off.

The officer allegedly followed and shot the other driver, wounding him.

While the Fort Worth Police Department has not named the officer, a records search and trusted sources identified him as Officer William Martin.

Officer William Martin

In 2016, Martin was accused of using excessive force in the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her teenage daughter.

Civil rights leaders want him held accountable.

"We cannot have these incidents happen and have no level of accountability, right? This is a state of freedom, and this is also a state of accountability," said Abiola Agor, the director of Disturbing Inequity.

In 2017, Officer Martin appealed a 10-day suspension in the Craig case. That was ultimately denied.

Fort Worth PD is not commenting on the off-duty shooting.

However, the department did place the officer on restricted duty and stripped him of his police powers while under investigation.