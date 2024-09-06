Fort Worth officer stripped of police powers after off-duty hit-and-run shooting

The Brief An off-duty Fort Worth police officer shot and wounded another driver after he claimed the driver hit his personal vehicle. The officer is now on restricted duty and has no police powers. The Fort Worth Police Department refused to release the officer's name, despite its standard practice of doing so.



Fort Worth police say an off-duty officer involved in a hit-and-run shooting investigation is now on restricted duty. His badge and gun have been taken away.

The officer said a driver in a pickup truck hit his personal car on Tuesday afternoon near Interstate 35 and Morningside Drive.

The officer followed and said the driver tried to ram his vehicle.

He then fired his gun, wounding the other driver.

That person is expected to survive.

While on restricted duty, the officer has no police powers.

The department has not officially released the officer’s name, which is standard procedure for a police investigation.