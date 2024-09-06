Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth officer stripped of police powers after off-duty hit-and-run shooting

Updated  September 6, 2024 7:08am CDT
Suspect shot after crash with off-duty officer

Police say the off-duty officer called 911 and said he started following a red truck that hit him near I-35W and Morningside Drive and then drove away.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say an off-duty officer involved in a hit-and-run shooting investigation is now on restricted duty. His badge and gun have been taken away.

The officer said a driver in a pickup truck hit his personal car on Tuesday afternoon near Interstate 35 and Morningside Drive.

The officer followed and said the driver tried to ram his vehicle.

He then fired his gun, wounding the other driver.

That person is expected to survive.

While on restricted duty, the officer has no police powers.

The department has not officially released the officer’s name, which is standard procedure for a police investigation.