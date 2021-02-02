Fort Worth police officer suspended for offensive posts

article

A Fort Worth officer was relieved of his badge, gun and police powers because of offensive social media posts.

The officer, who was not identified, was hired by the Fort Worth Police Department three years ago and now faces an internal affairs investigation.

The department said another officer spotted the racist posts and reported them up the chain of command.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated. It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet our standards," Fort Worth PD said in a statement.

The department claims it is committed to transparency and will release more information when it is legally able to do so.