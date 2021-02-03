Fort Worth police looking for 3 female armed robbers

article

Fort Worth police are trying to catch three woman accused of robbing a convenience store last month.

The robbery happened on Jan. 22 at the QT on Bryant Irvin Road and Overton Ridge Boulevard.

Police said three suspects pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money. They also tried to rob a customer who didn’t have anything.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wearing hoodies and masks. It’s hard to see their gender but police said audio and video analysis indicates they are women.

They took off on foot after the store employee put money in a bag.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.