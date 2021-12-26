Fort Worth police investigating Christmas night fatal shooting

article

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting of a person found dead on the city's east side Christmas night.

The fatal shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was found on the sidewalk at the intersection of E. Maddox Avenue and Yuma Street, and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

