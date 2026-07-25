Fort Worth police investigate officer-involved shooting on South Freeway

The Brief Fort Worth police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of South Freeway. Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the incident or confirmed if anyone was injured or killed. Public information officers and investigators remain on scene, with additional details expected as the investigation continues.



Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fort Worth.

What we know:

Police said public information officers responded to the scene in the 9000 block of South Freeway, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured or killed.

What's next:

A media staging area has been established on the service road near the scene.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.