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Fort Worth police investigate officer-involved shooting on South Freeway

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 25, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 10:29 PM CDT
Officer involved shooting on S Freeway in Fort Worth
Officer involved shooting on S Freeway in Fort Worth

Officer involved shooting on S Freeway in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fort Worth.

The Brief

    • Fort Worth police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of South Freeway.
    • Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the incident or confirmed if anyone was injured or killed.
    • Public information officers and investigators remain on scene, with additional details expected as the investigation continues.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fort Worth.

What we know:

Police said public information officers responded to the scene in the 9000 block of South Freeway, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured or killed.

What's next:

A media staging area has been established on the service road near the scene.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Fort Worth Police.

Crime and Public SafetyTexasFort Worth Police Department