Fort Worth police investigate officer-involved shooting on South Freeway
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fort Worth.
What we know:
Police said public information officers responded to the scene in the 9000 block of South Freeway, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured or killed.
What's next:
A media staging area has been established on the service road near the scene.
Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Fort Worth Police.