Arrest made in shooting outside Pleasant Grove home that left woman dead

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The Brief Dallas police arrested 21-year-old Maria Morales in the shooting death of 20-year-old Stacie Carrasco. Officers responded to a home on Lake June Road just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday where they found Carrasco with a gunshot wound. Carrasco was taken to an area hospital where she later died.



Dallas police have made an arrest in a shooting outside a Pleasant Grove home that killed a 20-year-old woman.

Maria Morales, 21, was charged with murder. She is being held in the Lew Sterrett Jail.

What we know:

Police responded just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home near Lake June and North Prairie Creek roads.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Stacie Carrasco, in front of the house with a gunshot wound.

Carrasco was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

According to an affidavit, a witness said they saw Morales with a handgun, arguing with Carrasco in the backyard of the home. The witness said they walked away and heard a gunshot. The affidavit states the witness saw Morales shouting at Carrasco and telling her not to come back to the home before leaving.

Officers said Carrasco was able to identify Morales before being taken to the hospital.