Parker Co. man attacked in home by person claiming to be police

article

The Brief The Parker County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman accused of breaking into an 86-year-old man's home, assaulting him and demanding money. Jacqueline Smith Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery of an elderly person. She was taken into custody on July 20 and booked into the Parker County jail on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said Johnson physically assaulted the man, took $2,000 in cash from him and fled the home.



The Parker County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman accused of breaking into an 86-year-old man's home, assaulting him and demanding money.

Jacqueline Smith Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery of an elderly person. She was taken into custody on July 20 and booked into the Parker County jail on a $50,000 bond.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the home on July 16, where the man said he heard someone banging on his back door and saying they were police. When the man answered the door, he said the person shined a "strobing flashlight" in his face and demanded money.

The man told deputies that he was hit in the arms and chest several times before being put in a choke hold. During the struggle, the man told investigators he was able to recognize the suspect as Johnson, whom the victim knew.

Deputies said Johnson physically assaulted the man, took $2,000 in cash from him and fled the home.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not provide details on the relationship between Johnson and the victim.