Dallas Weather: Dangerous heat hits North Texas

The Brief North Texas faces its hottest temperatures of the season this week, with highs near 104 and heat indices reaching up to 112. An Extreme Heat Warning covers most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with little to no rain relief expected all week. Officials urge limits on outdoor activity and encourage people to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.



Dangerous heat is expected for the rest of the week.

Tuesday Forecast

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As high pressure builds, North Texas will experience the hottest temperatures so far this season. Tuesday’s highs near 104 will feel as hot as 112.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Dallas-Fort Worth is under an Extreme Heat Warning through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Counties outside the metroplex are also under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

Those who must spend time outdoors should wear proper sun protection, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade, and learn how to recognize the signs of heat illness.

Residents are also encouraged to check on their loved ones and never leave kids or pets in vehicles.

7-Day Forecast

The heat advisories and heat warnings will be in place for the foreseeable future.

As of now, the only rain chances will be near the Red River early Saturday thanks to weakening storms in Oklahoma.

There’s no other relief in sight.

Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness

Temperatures this week can be dangerous, especially if you don’t know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness.

People experiencing heat exhaustion should move to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, sip cool water, and seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

The symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

Call 911 and seek medical attention immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing a heat stroke.

Heat stroke can be deadly if not treated as an emergency.