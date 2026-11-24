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The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive at a childcare facility. The child was taken to the hospital, where they later died despite life-saving efforts. Police have not released any additional details about the case.



Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a child who was found unresponsive at a daycare.

Fort Worth Daycare Death Investigation

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

According to police, the child was found unresponsive at a childcare facility and taken to the hospital. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child died at the hospital, police said.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Officials have not shared the child's age, the name or the location of the childcare facility, or what led to the child becoming unresponsive.

This is a developing story.