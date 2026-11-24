Fort Worth police investigate child's death at daycare
FORTH WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a child who was found unresponsive at a daycare.
Fort Worth Daycare Death Investigation
What we know:
Fort Worth Police Department detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.
According to police, the child was found unresponsive at a childcare facility and taken to the hospital. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child died at the hospital, police said.
What we don't know:
Fort Worth police are not releasing additional information at this time.
Officials have not shared the child's age, the name or the location of the childcare facility, or what led to the child becoming unresponsive.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.