Fort Worth police identify 16-year-old shooting victim, arrest 18-year-old suspect

article

The Brief A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Fort Worth on May 21, allegedly over a gambling dispute. The victim has been identified as Kearon Deon Taylor. An 18-year-old suspect, Lamonte Roussell, was arrested on June 24 in connection with the shooting.



The arrest of 18-year-old Lamonte Roussell on a capital murder charge is the latest development in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kearon Deon Taylor that happened in Fort Worth on Wednesday, May 21.

Teen dies in Fort Worth shooting

The backstory:

Fort Worth police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Great Basin Lane in the southern part of the city. When they arrived, they found Taylor dead inside an apartment, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Related article

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a gambling dispute outside the apartment complex.

According to investigators, Taylor and Roussell were gambling when Roussell allegedly produced a handgun and shot Taylor.

Taylor then ran into an apartment, while Roussell ran from the scene.

The Latest:

Roussell was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on June 24, just before 11:30 a.m., and is expected to be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. He is facing a charge of capital murder.