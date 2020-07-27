Fort Worth police chief announces plans to retire

article

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus is planning to retire after 28 years of service.

Chief Kraus made the announcement Monday and said he will remain on the job until the year or once the city has hired a replacement.

“I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from the FWPD. My wife has also decided to retire from her career in education, and we are ready to explore the next chapter in our lives,” he said in a letter to his department.

Kraus has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for the past 28 years. He was hired as an officer in 1992 and rose through the ranks.

He was named interim police chief last year after former Chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired. He was then given the job permanently in December.

Kraus has dealt with some controversy, including the deadly shooting of Fort Worth resident Atatiana Jefferson in her own home in October by an officer who resigned before Kraus had a chance to fire him.

Advertisement

“With change comes opportunity for improvement, and I have full confidence that you (our employees, volunteers, and leadership team), in partnership with our community, will guide our department forward,” he wrote.

Kraus said he feels blessed to have been able to serve the community for nearly three decades and will always have fond memories of the department and its accomplishments.

“I am eager to see where you take our department and I will continue to pray for you daily. It has been my honor to work for you,” he said.