Man arrested after second police chase in two weeks, White Settlement Police say

A suspect who led officers on two police chases in recent weeks has been arrested, according to White Settlement Police.

Fort Worth Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Goras after a recent chase.

Adam John Goras III

On Sept. 22, Goras rammed a White Settlement police cruiser while trying to get away in a stolen Jeep Liberty.

White Settlement police called off the chase due to the dangerous high speeds.

After the incident, WSPD posted a photo of Goras to social media and he was quickly identified.

Adam Goras (Source: White Settlement Police)

He is facing multiple charges including evading arrest with a vehicle, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft, among other charges.

FOX 4 is working to learn more about the details of the Fort Worth chase.